Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHO. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 29,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 31.3% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

PHO opened at $67.09 on Wednesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $62.82 and a twelve month high of $72.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.71.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0923 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

