Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,498 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in ANSYS by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total transaction of $67,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,606.60. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

ANSYS Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $330.40 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.82 and a 1-year high of $363.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.49. The firm has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.44, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $882.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.46 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

