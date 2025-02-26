Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $643,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 1,833.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 32,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after buying an additional 30,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 11,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.91, for a total value of $2,068,785.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 134,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,745,390.93. This represents a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 15,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.11, for a total transaction of $3,102,063.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,840,596.70. The trade was a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 760,662 shares of company stock valued at $134,448,673. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DASH. Mizuho raised their price target on DoorDash from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on DoorDash from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DoorDash from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.52.

DoorDash Trading Down 2.3 %

DASH stock opened at $191.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.29. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.32 and a 12-month high of $215.24. The firm has a market cap of $80.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 708.41 and a beta of 1.72.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

