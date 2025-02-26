Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 31.9% in the third quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC now owns 27,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 402,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,526,000 after purchasing an additional 46,136 shares during the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 588,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,556,000 after purchasing an additional 24,192 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 124.2% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.40 and a 52 week high of $48.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.11.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.