Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,589,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 233,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after buying an additional 104,560 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1,293.2% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 87,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 80,839 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,586,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 62.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 191,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 73,689 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock opened at $33.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.36. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $36.06.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

