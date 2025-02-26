Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,742 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,985,131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,218,415,000 after buying an additional 480,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Workday by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,842,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,183,611,000 after acquiring an additional 67,380 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Workday by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $698,285,000 after acquiring an additional 76,618 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Workday by 0.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,316,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,094,000 after acquiring an additional 14,159 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Workday by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,972,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,133,000 after purchasing an additional 75,747 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total value of $117,169.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,408 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,681.92. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.09, for a total transaction of $462,901.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,401.05. This represents a 21.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 438,819 shares of company stock valued at $113,142,592. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Workday from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Guggenheim upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.11.

Workday Price Performance

WDAY stock opened at $255.22 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.12.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.27). Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

