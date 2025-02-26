Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.91 Million Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOX. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $160.17 on Wednesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $122.73 and a twelve month high of $169.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.81.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

