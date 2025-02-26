Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 435.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 473.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PRN stock opened at $144.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.08. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $126.68 and a 12 month high of $180.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2497 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

