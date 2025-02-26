Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.13 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Atmos Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $278.21 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $242.92 and a 1 year high of $317.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.10.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.