Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.17 Million Position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Royce Value Trust by 7.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. B&L Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:RVT opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.80. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $16.93.

Royce Value Trust Dividend Announcement

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.38%.

(Free Report)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.