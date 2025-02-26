Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INDA. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

INDA stock opened at $49.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

