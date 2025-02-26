Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,444,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,906,000 after buying an additional 2,395,396 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,106,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,853,000 after buying an additional 134,559 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,480,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,188,000 after acquiring an additional 233,241 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,595,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,177,000 after acquiring an additional 184,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,448,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,032,000 after acquiring an additional 128,800 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 83,332 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $7,189,884.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 9,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $733,154.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,830.57. This trade represents a 39.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 382,242 shares of company stock valued at $31,230,938 over the last quarter. 10.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.81.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

ZM opened at $74.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $92.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.67.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.