Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 55,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,833,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Plan Group Financial LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 184,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $471,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $158.01 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.54 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.86.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.95.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

