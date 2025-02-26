Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,201,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,708,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,920,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,994,000 after acquiring an additional 112,873 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,838,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,466 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,655,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,323,000 after purchasing an additional 240,982 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,442,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,866,000 after purchasing an additional 103,439 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU stock opened at $61.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.14. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $55.27 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

