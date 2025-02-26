Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,456 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ADM opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $44.92 and a 52 week high of $66.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.35 and a 200-day moving average of $54.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.72.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 56.51%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

