Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 56.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,963 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 45,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 297,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after buying an additional 54,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 24,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:MEAR opened at $50.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.16. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $50.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1256 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

