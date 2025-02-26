Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $2.38 Million in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 188,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.35% of Shenandoah Telecommunications at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,012,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,770,000 after buying an additional 140,314 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 31,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of SHEN opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32. The company has a market capitalization of $597.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.61. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $85.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.65 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 58.03%. Research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

