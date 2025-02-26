Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,319 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 18,539 shares in the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after buying an additional 12,366 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 41,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oceanside Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 82,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVES opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $53.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

