Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 1,025.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth $51,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

CYBR stock opened at $370.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of -189.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $357.54 and a 200-day moving average of $314.85. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $223.41 and a one year high of $421.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. Equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $375.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.07.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

