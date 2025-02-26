Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 21,580 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,580 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 62.3% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 26,025 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 19,258 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 4,576.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 35,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of DFLV stock opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.94. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

