Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 2,676 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12,168.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,812,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,255,000 after buying an additional 3,781,621 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7,554.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 762,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,255,000 after acquiring an additional 752,771 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,807,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,785,000 after purchasing an additional 544,339 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 321.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after purchasing an additional 401,943 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 679,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,761,000 after purchasing an additional 385,002 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHE stock opened at $27.77 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.64.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

