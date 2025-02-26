Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 3,763 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Celestica alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Celestica by 36.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 20,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 34.4% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Celestica by 52.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 61,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 21,228 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Celestica by 40.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 19,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Celestica

In other Celestica news, Director Michael Wilson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $2,468,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,784 shares in the company, valued at $176,134.32. This trade represents a 93.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alok K. Agrawal sold 6,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $914,137.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,278.08. This trade represents a 42.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 959,381 shares of company stock valued at $119,142,019. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $77.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Celestica from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Celestica from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Celestica from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Celestica in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celestica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

View Our Latest Report on CLS

Celestica Trading Down 4.3 %

Celestica stock opened at $106.08 on Wednesday. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $144.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 2.27.

Celestica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.