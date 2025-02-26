Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,151 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. GEN Financial Management INC. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $221,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

BATS DFIS opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average is $25.45.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

