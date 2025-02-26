Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hilltop National Bank raised its stake in MongoDB by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 621.1% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total transaction of $969,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,121,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,084,938. This represents a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total transaction of $39,561.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,706.91. This trade represents a 1.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,979 shares of company stock valued at $11,265,417 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $320.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MongoDB from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MDB stock opened at $259.71 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.74 and a fifty-two week high of $459.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of -94.78 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $261.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.54.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.48. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

