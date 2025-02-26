Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 813.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,646,000 after buying an additional 483,369 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 27.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,806,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,600,000 after acquiring an additional 383,557 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 530.9% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 402,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,242,000 after purchasing an additional 338,472 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $50,601,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,717,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,230,000 after purchasing an additional 254,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.74.

NYSE:APO opened at $145.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $82.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.75. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $189.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 25.31%.

In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 58,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total transaction of $10,090,134.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,104,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,114,495.01. This represents a 0.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 377,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,697,517.92. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 201,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,977,528. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

