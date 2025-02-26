Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 10,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $220.00 price objective on Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $238.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 target price (down from $218.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.51.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

AVY opened at $186.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $178.72 and a 52-week high of $233.48.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.01). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 33.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

