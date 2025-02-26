Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Hess alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in Hess by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 22,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 157.2% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Hess from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Hess to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.60.

Hess Price Performance

HES opened at $147.02 on Wednesday. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $123.79 and a 52-week high of $163.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.42. The company has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 26.32%. On average, analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Hess Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.