Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,125 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.23% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 34.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $124.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.46 and its 200-day moving average is $118.71. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $143.53. The company has a market capitalization of $909.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

