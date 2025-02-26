Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,441 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 52.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IVOV opened at $96.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $926.12 million, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $83.79 and a twelve month high of $105.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.49 and a 200 day moving average of $97.13.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

