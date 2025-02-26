Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 164 Shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the third quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF stock opened at $128.21 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 52 week low of $98.77 and a 52 week high of $136.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.71. The stock has a market cap of $217.96 million, a P/E ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.09.

The Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (GVIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the 50 most-frequently held US companies selected from the portfolios of hedge funds. GVIP was launched on Nov 1, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

