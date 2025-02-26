Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,086 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Swedbank AB increased its position in KLA by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 550,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 28.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,881,000 after acquiring an additional 19,522 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 66,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in KLA by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,268,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock opened at $724.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $711.58 and a 200 day moving average of $715.70. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $609.40 and a twelve month high of $896.32. The firm has a market cap of $96.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 28.60%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on KLA from $759.00 to $864.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of KLA from $620.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KLA from $795.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $831.68.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

