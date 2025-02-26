Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,446 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSPN. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 113.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPN opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.44 and its 200 day moving average is $51.29. The company has a market cap of $768.61 million, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.24. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $44.73 and a 1 year high of $55.27.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

