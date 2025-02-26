Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 506,990 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 64.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 274,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506,990 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 159.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 127,815 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 163,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 78,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 93,363 shares in the last quarter. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Credit Opportunities Trading Up 0.4 %

FS Credit Opportunities stock opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.62. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $7.12.

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0645 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.13%.

In related news, Director Keith Bethel acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,200. This trade represents a 33.33 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

