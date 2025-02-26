Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 507 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 122,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Synopsys by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 337,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,824,000 after acquiring an additional 26,220 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 162.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $10,544,236.38. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at $738,774.60. This trade represents a 93.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $457.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $508.09 and a 200-day moving average of $516.89. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $457.00 and a one year high of $624.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $639.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNPS

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.