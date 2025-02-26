Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 54,076 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,076 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.96. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $34.03 and a one year high of $38.94.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

