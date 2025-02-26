Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 5,705 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,705 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,243,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,465,000 after buying an additional 282,821 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 24.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 157,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,476,000 after acquiring an additional 31,319 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth about $1,231,000. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,083,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,592,000 after purchasing an additional 203,442 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $127.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Crown Castle from $128.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE CCI opened at $93.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.20 and a 12-month high of $120.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.69.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

