Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 576 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.2% in the third quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $425.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $461.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $460.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.22 and a 52-week high of $507.82. The company has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

