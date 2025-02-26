Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 737 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Okta from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Okta from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.13.

OKTA stock opened at $89.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.03. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $114.50.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $267,396.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,178.75. The trade was a 11.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 233,028 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $19,180,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 980,908 shares of company stock valued at $85,025,665. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

