Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 922 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,312 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTNT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,281,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,115,663,000 after purchasing an additional 766,135 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,883,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,151,097,000 after acquiring an additional 354,692 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,787,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,854,000 after acquiring an additional 542,727 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,817,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,075,000 after purchasing an additional 68,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 276.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,685,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,767 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $108.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.54 and its 200-day moving average is $89.22. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $114.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 256.53% and a net margin of 29.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $2,668,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,736 shares in the company, valued at $537,820.16. This trade represents a 83.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.50 per share, with a total value of $34,967.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,799,132.50. This trade represents a 0.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,460 shares of company stock valued at $7,063,290. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fortinet from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fortinet from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Fortinet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.72.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

