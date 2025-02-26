Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 65.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 18,728 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 26,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 14,711 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $114.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.67. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $103.93 and a twelve month high of $130.74.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile
The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
