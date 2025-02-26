Prudent Investors Network Inc. Sells 1,484 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Prudent Investors Network Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,334 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.5% of Prudent Investors Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Prudent Investors Network Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,159,070. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at $20,273,459.55. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,149 shares of company stock valued at $24,606,905 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.65.

AMZN stock opened at $212.80 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.11 and a 200-day moving average of $205.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

