Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Holdings Raised by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,979.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RXRX. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

RXRX opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

