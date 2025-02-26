Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Stake Lessened by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,570,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,502,000 after buying an additional 58,159 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 725,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 591,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,918,000 after acquiring an additional 13,520 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 569,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,468,000 after acquiring an additional 18,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 353,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $237.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $119.48 and a 12-month high of $277.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.59.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.13. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.06%.

In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.95, for a total transaction of $15,193,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,214 shares in the company, valued at $37,514,907.30. This represents a 28.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 17,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.62, for a total transaction of $4,447,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,021,265.74. The trade was a 28.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,492 shares of company stock valued at $28,571,705. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $253.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $283.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.12.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

