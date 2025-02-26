Sanctuary Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Private Client Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FIIG opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.87.

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

