Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in R. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 73.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 13,613 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 79.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the third quarter worth about $207,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Ryder System by 5.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Ryder System by 5.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of R opened at $160.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.88 and a 12 month high of $171.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.66.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.06. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.23%. Equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 29.22%.

R has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ryder System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

