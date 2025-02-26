SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 543,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $8,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 727.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 1,758,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $28,242,361.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 482,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,742,252.98. This represents a 78.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bashir Ruzwana sold 52,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $833,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,510.74. The trade was a 66.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,008,465 shares of company stock worth $416,952,167. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SOFI opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.37. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.77.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SOFI. Mizuho upped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

