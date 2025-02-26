SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,324 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SouthState were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SouthState alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState during the fourth quarter worth $21,498,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of SouthState by 64.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 265,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,809,000 after acquiring an additional 103,756 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState during the third quarter worth $9,086,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SouthState by 7.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 987,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,999,000 after acquiring an additional 72,181 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in SouthState by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 185,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,003,000 after acquiring an additional 64,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of SouthState from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Hovde Group cut shares of SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of SouthState in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on SouthState in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of SouthState in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO William E. V. Matthews sold 6,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $707,241.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,447.03. This represents a 16.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SouthState stock opened at $99.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.47. SouthState Co. has a 1 year low of $70.68 and a 1 year high of $114.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.70.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

About SouthState

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.