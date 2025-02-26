State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 95.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,387 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,938,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in TransMedics Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 361,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,547,000 after acquiring an additional 32,605 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 269,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 34,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 260.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,759,000 after purchasing an additional 146,115 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $93,657.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,835.20. The trade was a 4.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMDX opened at $73.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.89 and a 200 day moving average of $103.27. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.66 and a beta of 2.12.

TMDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $116.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.70.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

