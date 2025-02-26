State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Impinj were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peregrine Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,777,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $153,374.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,300.76. This represents a 1.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.22, for a total value of $219,914.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,572 shares in the company, valued at $48,482,457.84. The trade was a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,588 in the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $93.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 68.49 and a beta of 1.88. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.99 and a 52 week high of $239.88.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.49). Impinj had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 7.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PI shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Impinj from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Impinj from $260.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Impinj from $235.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Impinj from $200.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.10.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

