State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes $258,000 Position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Constellium by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 823,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,387,000 after purchasing an additional 111,390 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Constellium in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 35.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,395,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,693,000 after acquiring an additional 364,423 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Constellium during the 4th quarter worth about $1,386,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 476.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 336,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 278,149 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Constellium Stock Up 5.7 %

Constellium stock opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. Constellium SE has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average is $12.70.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.47). Constellium had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

